The Athens Police Department has arrested and charged Theodore Roosevelt Gaines, 43, of Huntsville with the attempted murder of his brother Friday on Stanford Street in Athens. He is currently being held at the Limestone County Detention Center. Bond has been set at $60,000.
APD responded to a call Friday morning, June 16, to the 2100 block of Stanford Street. It had been reported that Gaines had pointed an AR style pistol at his brother and threatened to kill him. Gaines was arrested and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearm. The weapon was taken into evidence by investigators.
Later the same afternoon, at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers with APD were again called to the 2100 block of Stanford Street. It was reported that Gaines had pointed another pistol at his brother.
APD reports that Gaines’ brother grabbed the gun in an effort to keep from being shot and the gun discharged several times inside the residence during this struggle. Gaines left the weapon and fled the area upon the officers’ arrival.
Investigators immediately obtained arrest warrants for Gaines — Attempted Murder and Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Firearm. Gaines was taken into custody on Lemley Place SW; Huntsville, AL at approximately 7 p.m. by APD Investigators with assistance from Huntsville Police Department SWAT.
Court records show Gaines pled guilty in 2009 of first-degree assault and in doing so had a first-degree robbery charge dismissed. The charges stem from an incident in September 2006 in which Gaines shot the victim with a pistol. Gaines served seven months in jail with a 15 year five month suspended sentence.
