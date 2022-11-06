Vernon Lee Allred, 55, has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of his estranged wife, Tracie Lynn Allred.
On November 5th, 2022 at approximately 10:05 PM Limestone County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 14000 Block of Chris Way. Upon arrival Deputies secured the scene and notified Investigations. The victim, Tracie Lynn Allred, had been transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by witnesses. Vernon Lee Allred, her estranged husband, was identified as the offender who fled the scene. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Deputies located Vernon Lee Allred hiding with the murder weapon a short distance from the scene and took him into custody without incident.
Vernon Lee Allred has been charged with capital murder and is being held in the Limestone County Jail.
We wish to express our sincere condolences to the family of Tracie Lynn Allred in this time of loss. Thank you to Athens Police Department for their assistance on this case and all the dedicated deputies and investigators who worked to quickly resolve this tragic case of domestic violence.
