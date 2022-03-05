Uriel Valladarez, of Athens, who was found guilty of multiple crimes in Limestone County Circuit Court, was sentenced Thursday, March 3. Judge Chadwick Wise sentenced Valladarez to more than 120 years with the Alabama Department of Corrections. Valladarez was found guilty of rape in the first degree, rape in the second degree, first degree sodomy, incest and sexual abuse in the second degree.
An arrest warrant for Valladarez had been issued for failing to appear in court for his trial.
“The case was set for trial, and everyone was here ready to go. The defendant willfully failed to appear, so we tried him in absentia (December 13, 2021). We felt that it was very important for the victims to have their day in court. It was not their fault he didn’t show up,” District attorney Brian Jones said.
Although Valladerez was not in court, his defense counsel was present.
Bill Lisenby and Kristen Clemmons prosecuted the case.
“We were very pleased with the outcome and we were hoping that Valladarez would be captured before sentencing,” Jones said.
Sentencing was scheduled for February 3, 2022, but rescheduled for March 3 in hopes that Valladarez would be captured. According to Jones, once Valladarez is captured, he will be delivered to the Alabama Department of Corrections to immediately begin his sentence.
The case against Valladerez began in 2019 when his then 18-year- old daughter informed Athens City Police of being sexually abused by her father over a 10 year span. He was arrested but released on a $100,000 bond on March 13, 2019.
Judge Wise sentenced Uriel Valladarez to the following.
• Rape in the first-degree - 50 years and $20,000 fine
• Rape in the second degree - 20 years
• Sodomy in the first degree - 50 years
• Incest - 10 years split to serve 2
• Sexual abuse - 1 year in Limestone County Jail
It was further ordered that his sentences run consecutively to each other, with credit for the time he has been incarcerated on the same crimes. Valladarez was ordered to pay restitution (amount will be determined at a later date) and court costs (including victim’s compensation fee).
