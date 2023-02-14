Traffic Fatality
A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:09 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, has claimed the life of a man. The pedestrian has been identified as Rudy Joel Matute-Hernandez, 39, of Indianapolis, Ind. Matute-Hernandez was fatally injured when he was struck in the roadway by a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Joshua Breen, 34, of Muscle Shoals. Matute-Hernandez was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 366 mile marker, approximately one mile south of Ardmore, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

