The Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 State of the City event Tuesday morning at Athens State University. Mayor Ronnie Marks’ address focused on the positive progress the city is making as they face record growth.
Joining Marks were members of the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission. Katrina and Malea Wiggins led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Christina Jones gave her thoughts her vision of Athens’ future.
“The City of Athens is a city I am proud to represent. Athens is one of the reasons why I want to become Alabama’s first African American woman to become attorney general and then, later, the U.S. Attorney General,” Jones said. “Whether the past or present, Athens has always had a bright future. From here on out, I believe it’s up to our city’s value and our effective school systems to continue that bright future.”
Marks spoke on many different aspects of the city’s growth and thanked the Athens City Council’s 419 full time city employees for their dedication to making Athens great.
The city’s revenue is currently growing at an average rate of 12.3 percent, compared to 4.5 percent in 2018, with the amount of alcohol tax increasing 9 percent in the past year. The City’s $39.7 million general fund budget was made up in $23.9 million in sales tax in 2022.
Marks also highlighted improvements in public safety including the addition of a new fire truck, additional stations, a police bay, and the P25 communication system. Public safety workers also received training on autism/special needs, advanced medical and fire, diversity, domestic violence, and mental health intervention.
Recent industry expansions at Morgan metals, ROW manufacturing, and In Tech Medical were high points in the city’s economic vitality. These expansions created 49 new jobs with a total investment of $24.3 million. Retail growth has also been booming.
“Athens Main Street reports four new businesses in that district in 2022 with $3.36 million in private investment. The Salty Cod, a British pub, plans to open Downtown this spring. We have restaurants like Chicken Salad Chick and Slim Chickens planning to open soon on our 72 Corridor; TJ Maxx and others working on their site plans, and a potential retail/restaurant opportunity at the old Haney Equipment site. Buc-ee’s opened before Thanksgiving and is helping spur growth in that area, and our second Publix opened and is doing well. Fresh Value plans to open in the former Sav-A-Lot building, and Jack’s plans to open a location in west Athens on 72,” Marks said.
Marks doted on the achievements within the Athens City School System in both academic and athletic endeavors. As the City of Athens grows, so does the continued need to update existing schools. He shared a preliminary drawing of what will be the new HEART Academy at Julian Newman Elementary School, which will include a new wing for 2nd and 3rd grades, a new Kindergarten and 1st grade wing, and cafeteria and kitchen.
Marks said, “Athens Bible School saw nearly a 12 percent increase in enrollment last year. The school is working three phases for new athletics fields at an investment of over $2.4 million. Lindsay Lane Christian Academy recently broke ground on its new $6.3 million facility. The additional classroom space will allow for an enrollment capacity of 1,100 students on all 3 campuses. LLCA saw a 5 percent increase in enrollment from last year. iAcademy will house up to 600 students. They are at 426 now. The Athens school system is working with architects on a plan for a new HEART Academy at Julian Newman for 700-750 students, as well as additional classrooms at Athens Intermediate School. There are future plans for a new Athens Renaissance School and a new elementary school on the east side of town.”
From events on the Square, festivals, special celebrations, sports, and recreation, Marks remarked on the diversity of activities available to residents year round. According to the City of Athens, an average of 4,000 people utilized the Athens Rec. Center each month along with 4,000 a night at the Sportsplex. Just over 600 registered for Rec. center soccer and approximately 450 registering for spring baseball and basketball.
Challenges the city faces were also discussed during the Mayor’s address. Plans are underway for the Oasis Community Outreach recovery House, which will provide a place for those recovering from addiction as they transition. The house will house 10-12 residents while offering mental health, addiction and career planning services, and transition planning.
Marks said, “In order for our community to continuing soaring, we have to soar together. The definition of Community includes phrases like ‘a feeling of fellowship with others’ and ‘joint responsibility.’ We are in this together. City officials have a responsibility, but citizens have a responsibility, as do the churches and groups working in our community.”
