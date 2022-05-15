Martin and McClary honored

The Athens Rotary Club held a special recognition program Friday honoring the service of two longtime Athens Rotarians for their decades of service and commitment to the organization. Freddie Martin and Jim McClary were joined by their families as their contributions to the community were celebrated.
“Freddie and Jim, I personally salute you today because I know each of you very well, and I know what an inspiration and example you have been for me personally, for my family, for your families and for this community,” Rotarian Jimmy Woodroof said.
Freddie Martin joined the Rotary Club in 1958 after serving in the Army. He has been an active and dedicated member of the Athens Rotary Club for 64 years and served as President and other roles throughout those years.
Jim McClary joined the Athens Rotary Club in 1972 and has maintained perfect attendance since he joined 50 years ago. McClary has held several leadership positions within the Rotary Club including President from 1977-1978.
Both men were honored for their adherence to the Rotary’s guiding principles of “Community services encourages every Rotarian to find ways to improve the quality of life for people in their communities and to serve the public interest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.