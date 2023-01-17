Limestone County engineer Marc Massey presented the county’s Rebuild Alabama Annual Report for FY 2022 at Tuesday’s Limestone County Commission meeting. The report is required by the Rebuild Alabama Act.
“We completed five sections of roadway: Sandlin Road, McKee Road, Snake Road, Capshaw Road, and Seven Mile Post Road for 12.27 miles at a cost of $1,370,136.75. We received in revenue more than what I had originally estimated,” Massey said. “I had estimated about $1.2 million and we actually received $1,464,272.85. We also utilized our $400,000 in Federal Aid Exchange Funds.”
The extra revenue received, approximately $400,000, will carry over to this year.
The Limestone County Commission approved the following business items.
• A resolution authorizing the Chairman to request allocation from Local Assistance and tribal Consistency Fund.
• Award bid 2802 for Sheriff dispatch and jail uniforms to NAFECO.
• Award bid 2804 for Sheriff’s Office P25 repeaters/infrastructure to Motorola Solutions Inc. in the amount of $2,509,991.95 (AARPA funding).
• Award bid 2806 for printing security envelopes for the commission to Checkomatic, Inc. in the amount of $260.
• Transfer Sydnae Townsend from a transport deputy to a School Resource Office effective Jan. 17, 2023.
• Hire Jonathon Mora as a corrections officer effective Jan. 17, 2023, pending a drug screening.
• Hire Danjuma Stevenson as a corrections officer effective Jan. 17, 2023, pending a drug screening.
• Promote Daxton Gilbert and Spencer Wimborough from Equipment Operator II to Equipment Operator III in District 2.
Engineer’s report
• Final approval for Kennesaw Creek Phase 3, a major subdivision, creating 41 lots in district 2 located on the south side of Nick Davis Road west of Jones Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Lapington Acres creating two lots in District 4 on the south side of Lapington Road approximately ¼ mile east of the intersection with Bill Black Road.
Other business
• Remove a JD 5101 E Tractor from inventory (District 4).
• Transfer a bituminous adhesive machine from District 4 to Engineering.
• Sell 2023 Mack Dump Trucks through J.M. wood Auction Company March 21-24, 2023 or June 2023 auction.
• Purchase and financing of ten 2024 Kenworth T880S dump trucks and two 2024 Kenworth T880 lo-boy tractors.
• Authorize offer for purchase of real property on Highway 127 and authorize the Chairman to execute all necessary documents of purchase of the property based on an offer price of $19,000 per acre for no more than 22 acres and other conditions as recommended by the County Attorney.
• Appoint Collin Daly to the Tennessee Valley Youth Services Board effective Jan. 17, 2023.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
