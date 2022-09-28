Athens State is pleased to announce that the Alabama Commission on Higher Education has approved a Master of Science in Acquisition & Contract Management program to begin during the Spring 2023 semester. This program builds upon the undergraduate program in Acquisition and Contract Management (ACM), offering distinct opportunities to undergraduate learners who want to further their education upon completion.
The M.S. in Acquisition & Contract Management program is designed for professionals seeking a degree that prepares them with the strategic decision-making skills necessary for management positions in any organization. This program focuses on procurement, contract negotiations, cost principles, and subcontract formulation, among other topics related to acquisition and contract management as well as the core competencies of the master’s degree in management. The objective of the management master’s program with a concentration in acquisition and contract management is to meet the demand of working professionals who are pursuing upward mobility within their organization.
Career paths for individuals who earn a master’s degree in management, especially with a concentration in acquisition and contract management, vary widely as the program is suited for any individual who is advancing their career in the private, public, and military sector. The Huntsville area is expected to see related occupations in this field grow 10.3 percent during the ten-year period 2021-2031, which is higher than the 9.8 percent expected national growth rate. Annual median mid-career earnings for this field locally are estimated at $91,600.
