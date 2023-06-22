Tomato Sandwich Day is back at the Athens Farmers Market this Saturday, June 24. While supplies last, come out to the market and get a free sandwich made with locally grown tomatoes.
Also returning to the market for the sixth year is local favorite The Silver Silos. They will be entertaining market patrons by performing original songs and “well-curated” covers. They are scheduled to perform from 9-11 a.m.
The Athens Farmers Market features local produce, coffee, gifts, fresh cut flowers, gifts, and other goodies made by local farmers and artisans. The market is open from 8 a.m. until noon and is located at 409 W. Green Street in Athens.
