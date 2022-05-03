May declared Economic Development Alliance Month

Representatives from the Limestone County Economic Development Association; Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, city of Athens, Ala.; Limestone County, Ala. — Commission; Athens Main Street; Athens Limestone Tourism and Greater Ardmore Chamber gathered to proclaim the month of May “Economic Development Alliance Month.”
Throughout the entire month, the alliance will celebrate and recognize National Travel & Tourism Week, Small Business Week, Economic Development Week and World Trade Week. All of the community partners will highlight key places, businesses and constituents in the community.
