May declared Economic Development Alliance Month

From left, Athens Limestone County Tourism Association president, Teresa Todd; Greater Ardmore Chamber Board president, Ben Whitt; Limestone County Economic Development Association president & CEO, Bethany Shockney; Limestone County Commission chairman, Collin Daly; Athens Mayor, Ronnie Marks; Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce president, Pammie Jimmar, and Athens Main Street executive director, Tere Richardson proclaim May ‘Economic Development Alliance Month.’

 courtesy photo

Representatives from the Limestone County Economic Development Association; Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, city of Athens, Ala.; Limestone County, Ala. — Commission; Athens Main Street; Athens Limestone Tourism and Greater Ardmore Chamber gathered to proclaim the month of May “Economic Development Alliance Month.”

Throughout the entire month, the alliance will celebrate and recognize National Travel & Tourism Week, Small Business Week, Economic Development Week and World Trade Week. All of the community partners will highlight key places, businesses and constituents in the community.

