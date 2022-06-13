Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks was in an accident while traveling in his city-provided vehicle.
Historically, the Athens Mayor has always been given a vehicle allotment from Athens Gas to use 24/7, since the mayor is on-call 24/7 and must always be accessible and is subject to being needed at any time of day, according to Holly Hollman, Grant Coordinator and Communications Specialist with the City of Athens.
On May 20, Marks was on a personal trip traveling with members of his family near Corinth, Mississippi.
A vehicle pulled into his path, resulting in a collision. Marks was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe issued to him by Athens Gas, and the other motorist, 89-year-old Rilla T. Wiley, occupied a 2022 Toyota Camry.
Wiley was transported to a local hospital and was later released, according to Bryan McGee with the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Marks and his family were not hurt.
Athens Gas is currently communicating with Wiley's insurance to get a repair estimate for the Tahoe.
"Each city is different. Some give a stipend for a mayor to use his/her personal vehicle and do not provide a vehicle, while some provide a vehicle but have different policies on use," said Hollman. "Some have full-time mayors while some have part-time mayors."
"A second difference is the setup of Athens Utilities. In Athens, our City Council serves as the Utility Board and the mayor serves as general manager. Many cities have a separate utility board and separate general manager," Hollman said.
The Employee Handbook references the mayor's position and some department heads as being continuously on call and then references employees with take-home vehicles. However, the Employee Handbook is written for employees, not elected officials such as the mayor and city council members.
The city attorney is working with Human Resources to review the handbook to see if these sections need any clarification.
The accident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, as of June 09, 2022.
