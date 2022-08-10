Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks asked the community to “slow down” as city schools prepare to head back to school. “We are going to be checking to make sure you are looking out for the best safety for our children. For the mamas and daddies trying to get in there, a lot of them are changing schools, so please, please slow down,” Marks said.
Councilman Chris Seibert echoed Marks’ remarks and laughed, “Facebookers, traffic will be bad.”
Marks also urged the community to say a prayer for the teachers and administrators as school reconvenes.
Councilman Wayne Harper praised the organizers of the different musical series on the Square held throughout the summer. “It makes me feel good to see so many people up there. The restaurants seemed to be packed. I think Athens Main Street is doing a really great job, and I hope they keep up the good work.
The Athens City Council also approved the following business items.
• A resolution vacating a portion of Trade Drive.
• An ordinance abandoning/vacating a drainage and utility easement along Trade Drive.
• An ordinance to rezone 7.6 acres located at 1200 Elkton Street from EST (Estate Residential & Agricultural Zoning District) and TN-1 (Traditional Neighborhood-1) to EST (Estate Residential & Agricultural Zoning District) within the corporate limits of the city of Athens, at the request of Thomas and Constance Thompson.
• An ordinance to rezone 7.2 acres of property located on the west side of US Hwy 31 S at 2070 US Hwy. 31 from EST (Estate Residential & Agricultural Zoning District) to R-1-1 (Low Density Single Family Residential Zoning District) within the corporate limits of the city of Athens.
• A resolution to reappoint Jim Ernest to the Zoning Board of Adjustments for a three year term, expiring on Aug. 22, 2025.
• Resolution to approve travel/education expenses for Council President Chris Seibert.
• Resolution concerning the commitment of ARPA funding, up to $12,150 for an HVAC unit for the Athens Activities Center.
• Resolution to accept the low bid of $1,107,585.55 from Taylor Electric for 2022 Transmission and Distribution Improvements, Bid A.
• Resolution to accept the hourly rate proposal from Taylor Electric for 2022 Transmission and Distribution Improvements, Bid B.
• Appointment of Anthony Townsend to the Athens City School Board.
