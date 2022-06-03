Toyota is expanding the Corolla Cross family by adding a healthy helping of performance and efficiency to an already incredible package. Based on the ever-popular Corolla sedan, the all-new 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid made its U.S. debut today, to provide even more options for entry SUV customers. The all-new 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, along with the gas model launched in 2021, will be assembled in the U.S. at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama – a brand new facility that will have the capacity to roll out up to 150,000 Corolla Cross vehicles per year.
Mazda Toyota launches new hybrid vehicle
- For The News Courier
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
84, of Athens, Alabama passed from this life June 1, 2022 Huntsville Hospital with her son's at her side. She was born March 1, 1938, in Webster Springs, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Gatlin; parents, Arle Shaffer Williams and Arlene Green Randolph; and her A…
Lisa passed away early Sunday morning, May 29, at her home with her husband of 42 years, Thomas Adair Gilbert, by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Richard Henry Hall and Pat Newman Hall, and brother, Richard Newman Hall. Lisa is survived by their two sons, Thomas Adair Gilbert, …
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurant scores May 16-20
- Arrest reports May 28
- Arrest reports May 31
- Adams named principal at Cedar Hill
- Arrest reports June 1
- Arrest report June 2
- Athens 2040 discusses comprehensive plan
- Letter: State of education tells the true story
- Limestone Co. girls soccer players make all state teams
- Jury sides with Depp on lawsuit, Heard on counterclaim
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.