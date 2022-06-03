Mazda Toyota launches new hybrid vehicle

The new Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid manufactured at Mazda Toyota. 

 courtesy photo

Toyota is expanding the Corolla Cross family by adding a healthy helping of performance and efficiency to an already incredible package. Based on the ever-popular Corolla sedan, the all-new 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid made its U.S. debut today, to provide even more options for entry SUV customers. The all-new 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid, along with the gas model launched in 2021, will be assembled in the U.S. at the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama – a brand new facility that will have the capacity to roll out up to 150,000 Corolla Cross vehicles per year.

