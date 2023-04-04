The stage at Athens State’s McCandless Hall has welcomed musicians of many genres for over 100 years and this Thursday, April 6, the stage will belong to thrash metal band Paladin as they kick off their US tour in Athens. The Atlanta based band will perform alongside three area metal bands including Nolan’s Flight, Cestus, and Temple of Blood.
Athens Arts League President Garth Lovvorn, and member of Temple of Blood, is excited to welcome and showcase different types of music in Athens.
“Paladin is what I would describe as a power/thrash metal band. They have all the elements of bands like Metallica, Megadeth, and Iron Maiden all rolled into one,” Lovvorn said. “They are just an incredible young band.”
Local Athens band Cestus is one of the opening bands and they have not performed together in over 40 years, according to Lovvorn.
“They were the cool kids of Athens High back in like 1982 or 1983. They have decided to get back together and I think that is cool. I have heard the demo that they did a long time ago. It is amazing how talented they were as teenagers and they are even better now,” Lovvorn said.
He added, “Nolan’s Flight is an incredible band out of Birmingham. They bring the true 80’s metal stage presence and musical style to life. Frank Nolan is a one of a kind front man.”
Lovvorn envisions the concert as an example of the type of events the Scout House will host in the near future.
“We won’t book hard rock bands or metal bands at the Scout House as it is in a residential area and the music will be too loud. However, we would like to host acoustic artists and things in the lighter spectrum who are touring,” he said.
Growing up in Athens, playing a gig at McCandless Hall is like a dream come true for Lovvorn.
“It’s awesome. A lot of the guys in my band have never been in it. For me, it is always something I have always wanted to do. Growing up a block away from the campus, I grew up playing in the theater and every fall I help with the ghost tours,” Lovvorn said. “For years, when I have been telling the story of Abigail Burns, I have always thought about how cool it would be able to do a show in there. Through the Arts League I was able to make that happen.”
Lovvorn thanked the Athens Arts League for giving their blessing for the concert as well as Athens State University for being kind enough to host the event.
The cost of tickets is $10 at the door and all proceeds will benefit the Scout House. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.
“There are no advanced tickets, just come on. There’s plenty of room in that place. If you want to see just an outstanding band play, Paladin will be playing about 8 o’clock and they will be blowing everybody away,” Lovvorn said.
