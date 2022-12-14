The U.S. Department of State announced the selection of Melinda Moss-Senel of Alabama for a virtual project, engaging with English language learners and teachers online in Iraq at The Language Center, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. Ms. Moss-Senel is among the first to be selected for the Virtual English Language Educator Program, a new program created for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Ms. Moss-Senel currently lives in Madison with her son Brock, a junior at James Clemens High School, and their furry family members, Cujo and Penelope. Ms. Moss-Senel grew up in Limestone County, attending Owens Junior High, and graduating from Athens High School and UNA. After several years of educational management experience in New York, she earned her M.A. in Applied Linguistics at Montclair State University in New Jersey. Subsequently, Ms. Moss-Senel taught for 2 years at Le Cordon Bleu in Atlanta and then 16 years at Koc University in Istanbul, Turkey, before moving back to North Alabama.
The Virtual English Language Educator Program is the premier online opportunity for experienced teachers of English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) to enact meaningful and sustainable changes in the way that English is taught abroad. Through projects developed by U.S. Embassies in more than 80 countries, Virtual Educators work with local teachers, students, and educational professionals to improve the quality of English language instruction offered at prestigious universities, academic institutions, and cultural centers.
English Language Programs has placed thousands of TESOL scholars and educators with international partner institutions, abroad and virtually, to promote English language learning, enhance English teaching capacity, and foster mutual understanding between the U.S. and other countries through cultural exchange. These projects are challenging, and the teachers selected represent the best of the U.S. TESOL community. Virtual Educators are among the more than 50,000 individuals participating in U.S. Department of State exchange programs each year.
For further information:
Virtual English Language Educator Program, outreach@elprograms.org, 202-687-0997
Office of English Language Programs, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, U.S. Department of State, ECA-Press@state.gov, 202-632-6452
English Language Programs is administered by the Center for Intercultural Education and Development at Georgetown University.
