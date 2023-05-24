A Memorial Day Observance will take place Monday, May 29, at the Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens. The observance will begin at 11 a.m. and will include a keynote address from LTG Daniel L. Karbler, Commanding General of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command at Redstone Arsenal.
LTG Karbler has also served as the chief of staff, U.S. Strategic Command, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, as the commanding general of the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, and as the director of Joint and Integration, Army G-8 at the Pentagon.
Among his many awards, Karbler has earned the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and the Israeli Air Force Combat Operations Badge.
A roll call of the individuals from Athens-Limestone County who have died will be read as a bell as rung in their memory. Following the roll call, those individuals will be honored with a three-rifle volley from the Limestone County Veterans Honor Guard and the playing of Taps.
A reception will be held at the conclusion of the observance.
