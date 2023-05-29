Those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to the country were honored Monday morning at the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives. The Memorial Day ceremony was a chance for the community to show their appreciation to those who died while serving in the United States armed forces.
This year’s guest speaker for the Memorial Day Observance was LTG Daniel L. Karbler, commanding general of the U.S. Army Space and Missile Command and Joint Functional Component Command for Integrated Missile Defense.
“The people of Athens, Huntsville and the Greater Tennessee Valley area have always given incredible, incredible support for our entire military,” Karbler said. “Alabama has an incredible legacy of supporting the men and women, in and out of uniform, who defend our nation.”
Speaking to Gold Star family members in attendance, Karbler said, “You are always a part of the Army family. Your resilience inspires us and your family members’ sacrifice will never be for forgotten.”
He reminded everyone to take a moment to observe the National Moment of Remembrance at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.
A roll call of individuals from Athens-Limestone County who have died was read as a bell was rung for each name. Families and friends of those individuals answered “here” as their loved one’s name was read. As the last name was read, they were honored with a three-rifle volley from the Limestone County Veterans Honor Guard and the playing of Taps.
A reception was held following the service with refreshments. Attendees also had the opportunity to visit the Alabama Veterans Museum. Music for the memorial Day Observance was provided by The Limestone Winds.
