After 39 years at his photography studio on West Washington Street in Athens, Roger Bedingfield announced that Roger’s Portraits would be closing its doors. While his storefront is no more, Bedingfield has no plans to put down his camera any time soon.
After working for Olan Mills for several years, Bedingfield opened his Athens studio on Washington Street in 1984 and established himself as one of the most popular photographers in Athens.
“I have photographed for 50 years and in 1984, opened this studio up. Just in this studio, from ‘84 until last year, I have photographed over 30,000 sessions. That’s not counting weddings, not counting ball teams, and not counting school pictures. That’s just in the studio,” Bedingfield said. “I had to start from scratch. I had to hang the backgrounds. I had to establish a totally different business — a permanent foothold. I didn’t know how to do it, but I did it.”
Bedingfield specializes in children’s portraits and said that is where his calling is. When asked how it feels to have captured so many memories for families over the past fifty years, Bedingfield touched his heart and was at a loss for words.
“I still have several preschools I do the school day pictures for, and last fall, I took 627 two, three, four, and five year olds,” Bedingfield said.
Since announcing his decision, photographers and clients have come from all over North Alabama to buy the countless props and pieces of equipment Bedingfield has amassed over nearly four decades of taking portraits.
Bedingfield said, “It was very emotional the first day. I had photographers come here from Hazel Green, Decatur, Trinity, Cullman, and Florence to buy props. I was tickled to death to see those items still being used in the photography industry. The biggest thing is my customers came in.”
Several customers stopped by and purchased props used in their own childhood photos and, in one case, several generations of photos.
“The one that got me was one of them asked me to sign the bottom of her chair. She said, ‘I watch Antiques Roadshow and they say you have to document. I want years to come for my grandkids to know that came from Roger’s Portraits in Athens.’ Then, they just lined up and I signed all the furniture,” Bedingfield said. “That just blew me away.”
While he is closing his studio, Bedingfield plans to continue meeting people for sessions and taking preschool portraits. On the day he sat down with The News Courier, he had just finished photographing a small wedding.
“I love being with the people too much to stop,” he said.
Bedingfield is hoping to sell what is left of the many props and equipment at his studio, as he hopes to be out of the studio by the April 1. He has a variety of children’s furniture and props as well as backgrounds. Those interested in learning more about items from Roger’s Portraits can call (256) 431-6332.
