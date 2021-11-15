Marlin "Marvin" Stubblefield, 82 of Elkmont, passed away on Thursday, November 11th, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Stubblefield was born on December 27th, 1938, in Winchester Tn to Author Stubblefield and Delilah "Dilly" Steele Stubblefield. Mr. Stubblefield is survived by his wife Barbara Stu…