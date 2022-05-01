Merchants Alley named project of the year

Athens Main Street’s Merchants Alley was named Alabama Association of RC&D (AARC&D) Councils’ State Project of the Year.
The award was given at the 2022 National Association of Resource Conservation and Development Councils’ Conference. Previously in November, Merchants Alley was named Project of the Year by Alabama’s Mountains, Lakes & Valleys RC&D Council which is the northeast chapter of the AARC&D.
The newly renovated Merchants Alley was opened to the public in October of 2021. With its theme of a celebration of music through art, there are vibrant murals, Instagram spots, newly planted trees and plants, and seating for gathering spaces. The alley also provides an outdoor venue for the enjoyment of local musicians. Every Friday night, April through July and September through November, local musicians play for the community.
“Receiving this award from AARC&D, whose mission of improving outdoor spaces for all to enjoy, was such an honor and validation of our efforts.” Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said.
