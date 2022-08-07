Early Sunday morning, a burglar who stole a vehicle in Athens, wrecked on Hwy. 31 south near Pryor Field Airport. At approximately 1:00 a.m., Athens-Limestone EMS was traveling north and noticed the vehicle. They stopped to check on the welfare of the lone occupant, identified as Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes. Upon entering the back of the ambulance, Hayes bypassed the patient compartment and entered the driver’s seat. One EMT was still in the patient area, while one was stepping into the patient area from the rear. Hayes took off throwing one EMT from the ambulance and trapping the other in the rear compartment.
Hayes then drove north until he left the roadway crossing Martin Line Rd., nearly landing the ambulance in Swan Creek. Hayes fled the ambulance on foot westbound under Hwy. 31 in the creek.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit responded and began to track Hayes. While tracking in the woods, Hayes made it back out to Hwy. 31, where he stole a Tanner Volunteer Department fire truck and headed southbound on Hwy 31. Law enforcement spotted him and engaged in a pursuit of the stolen fire truck. Hayes left the roadway westbound at Flower Hill Wy. After traveling about a quarter mile off road, Hayes wrecked into a thicket, where he totaled the fire truck. Hayes fled on foot and was quickly apprehended by Athens Police Officers and Limestone County Deputies.
Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes, 30, of Meridianville, AL, has been charged with:
* 2 Counts Theft 1st Degree
* Assault 2nd Degree
* Kidnapping 1st Degree
* Reckless Endangerment
* Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement
* Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Hayes is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center. No bond has been set at this time.
“I want to thank Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Athens Police Department, Decatur Police Department, ALEA Troopers and Aviation units, and all the Limestone County Deputies, Dispatchers, and Investigators that responded or assisted in capturing this offender. Our prayers are with our injured EMT and we wish her a speedy recovery.” ~Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin
