Mildred’s Angels is once again helping to turn their neck of the woods TEAL in September for Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month. Mildred’s Angels is a fund/support group established in memory of Mildred Ann Davis Grisham who lost her fight to the whispering disease of Ovarian Cancer in 2013.
The goals of Mildred’s Angels are to raise awareness of Ovarian and other female cancers and assist families financially. Mildred’s Angels founders and sisters, Angie Cook-Norwood and Tina Cook are shown signing the 2022 Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month Proclamation with Limestone County Commission Chair, Collin Daly and Athens City Council Member, Chris Seibert.
Mildred’s Angels was created from a dying wish of their mother who wanted no other woman to die from lack of awareness of the signs and symptoms. Little did she know her wish would be instrumental 6 years later in early detection for her own daughter, Tina.
Tina recognized the signs and was diagnosed with Stage 1a Ovarian Cancer in 2019. She needed no chemotherapy after undergoing surgery. She remains cancer-free 3 years later. The sisters are adamant about distributing awareness literature and financially assisting those who need help due to GYN related cancer.
To help support their current TEAL Toes and Bows fundraiser, contact Angie at angie.norwood@hhsys.org.
