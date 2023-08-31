“She was some magnificent person.”
That is what Deacon Mack William David, who served as the Wells Memorial project leader, said of Miss Mary Fletcher Wells who founded the Trinity School and Trinity Congregational Church.
Mack, a member of the Trinity High School Class of 1955, was joined by members of Trinity Congregational Church, the Athens Limestone Community Association, Trinity alumni, and community members at a special ceremony Saturday, August 26, to honor and celebrate the legacy of Wells. Joining in the celebration were members of the Wells family, who were visiting Athens and Limestone County for the first time, as a new monument to Wells was unveiled at the church.
Wells was from Villenova, N.Y., and during the Civil War, relocated to Athens to care for wounded Union soldiers. According to David, Wells was at Ft. Henderson when news came that President Lincoln had freed the slaves.
“She was standing on the Henderson Fort and she said, ‘The south is not going to educate these people,’ so she stayed and did it. Her family had no desire that she remain here,” David said.
Despite threats and needing to have armed guards around the school, Wells remained steady and fearless in her mission to educate the freed slaves.
“Once, she was sitting at her window grading papers and someone shot through it. History said that she never moved. She was young and didn’t have to do it, but she did. It was divine intervention. If it hadn’t been for her we wouldn’t have an education,” David said.
Wells was the first principal of the Trinity School, which opened in 1865 with the approval and guidance of the Western Freedman’s Aid Commission and the American Missionary Association, and she served until she retired in 1892. It was the only school in Limestone County for Black students and the only school in North Alabama that offered kindergarten to Black children. Although the school burned in 1879, 1907 and 1913, the school was always rebuilt with funds raised by the Black community in Athens.
In the beginning, Trinity students were taught by an all-white staff. Later, their students would go on to teach students throughout Athens, Limestone County and beyond.
“They were all white teachers and came from other places. My mother never had a Black teacher,” David said. By the time he attended Trinity, the principal and all his teachers were Black, thanks to the dedication and perseverance of Wells.
“Oh my goodness, she helped so many students, and I am one of them. If it hadn’t been for her, I don’t think that we would have had so many people doing so well. Dr. Lincoln was an author. He went to Trinity and then he was a professor at Duke University. Then there was the Wallaces/ They got their PhDs after they left here. Trinity was the only school in the whole State of Alabama that was accredited by the Southern Association,” David said.
Wells was able to hear one of her students, Miss Patti J. Malone, sing with the world famous Fisk Jubilee Singers as she performed for England’s Queen Victoria.
“You know it just filled her heart with glee when she saw one of her products standing in front of the queen singing. She said that perhaps had it not been for Patti, she would have never seen Queen Victoria,” David said.
Among the city’s leaders in attendance at Saturday’s ceremony was Athens City Council member James Lucas.
“We did have a wonderful weekend with the Wells Family. Thank you to Mayor (Ronnie) Marks and the city of Athens all for such a warm welcome. Everyone was so excited over the work that Wells had done. Mary Fletcher Wells, which was a white lady, she organized the first Trinity school here in Athens, Ala. She went through some trying times ... she didn’t give up. After the school was burned a few times but she stayed with it. This was the onlyBlack high school in Athens and Limestone County for Blacks to attend up until the late 1960s and early 1970’s. This was the school I attended and still very proud of it. I would just like to thank everyone who had anything to do with any contributions to making that possible,” Lucas said.
Besides founding Trinity School, Wells established the Trinity Congregational Church next to the school in 1871.
“My grandmother knew her. She was so proud that Miss Wells was the cause of her being able to read. She got to the fifth grade then. She, I suppose, emulated Miss Wells because every time I saw her she had a Bible and a speller in her hand,” David said. “My grandmother would sit on the porch and read her Bible, and she was so happy she could read Bible stories to us.”
Miss Mary Fletcher Wells lived according to her favorite Bible verse, Psalms 125:1:
“They that trust in the Lord shall be as mount Zion, which cannot be removed, but abideth forever.”
“She couldn’t have done it by herself. God Almighty was there with her,” David said.
