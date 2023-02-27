Thirteen year-old Rachael “Ronnie” Attical was reported missing Feb. 23, 2023, from his home in Bessemer. Ronnie is a transgender autistic juvenile and was believed to have taken an Amtrak train to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ronnie was found in Pennsylvania on the afternoon of Feb. 27, 2023, and is in the custody of Philadelphia authorities until he can return home to his family in Bessemer.
Ronnie’s mother April has established a Gofundme in an effort to raise funds for a roundtrip flight to Philadelphia.
“I will also need a one-way flight to bring Ronnie back home to Bessemer,” she said.
Ronnie is described by family and friends as extremely shy, quiet, and exceptionally smart, and they have expressed their gratitude to those who helped find Ronnie to bring him home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.