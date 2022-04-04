During a press conference on Sunday, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson announced the finding of the body of Cassie Carli, 37. Carli was found in a shallow grave at 7826 Highway 11 in Springville. She was identified by a tattoo.
According to the SRCSO, Carli had been last seen on March 27 where she met Marcus Spanevelo, father to her 4-year-old daughter. The two met at parking lot in Navarre Beach for a child exchange. She was reported missing the next day.
“It’s not the ending that we wanted obviously, but we’re hoping to provide a little closure for the family,” said Johnson.
Spanevelo is in jail in Morgan County, Tenn., under charges of tampering with evidence and providing incorrect info in a missing person investigation, Johnson said. Johnson said the tampering was in reference to Carli’s phone.
“He took her phone and basically got rid of it,” said Johnson.
Johnson said that with all of the evidence collected so far, law enforcement is building a “great” case. He believes once the autopsy is done and charges have been fully filed, Spanevelo will be charged with murder.
“I think we have a great case and he’s either going to spend the rest of his life in prison or he’s gonna get the needle, hopefully the needle,” said Johnson.
Santa Rosa detectives, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee Bureau of Investigations were able to obtain Spanevelo during a traffic stop.
“Our major crimes unit — I’ve never been more proud of them they’ve served multiple search warrants in multiple states, traveled over 1,500 miles in a week searching for evidence to lead to Carli’s body,” the sheriff said.
“I can tell you he was totally uncooperative, he never cooperated with us and that goes a long way,” Johnson said about the arrest. “Think about it, it’s your baby’s mother and you’re not going to cooperate with authorities, that’s kind of tell-tell.”
The body was found Saturday night. Due to ongoing investigation, Johnson was unable to reveal how they received information that led them to the barn.
The autopsy is being done in Huntsville. No further information has been released at this time.
The child is safe with the Tennessee Department of Children and Family and her own family, the sheriff said. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
