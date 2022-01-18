Contest winners

Siblings Easton and Laney Gough both wrote essays for this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest. Easton won first place in the 4-5 grade category and Laney won third in the 6-8 grade category.

 C.P. Bailey/News Courier

Students from Athens and Limestone county were recognized Monday morning for their winning efforts in an art and essay contest for the Martin Luther King Jr. program.

The entries were on display at the Veterans Museum, with the winners of each age group being given an opportunity to read their essays and explain their artwork.

The essay contest was divided into different age groups: 2-3 grade, 4-5 grade, 6-8 grade and 9-12 grade. All winners of both contests received a plaque with first place winning $300, second place winning $200 and third place taking home $150.

The theme for the essay contest was “You are not only responsible for what you say, but also what you do not say.” The winners are:

2-3 grade

First place- Meher Makhija, Athens Renaissance, second grade

4-5 grade

First place- Easton Gough, Sugar Creek Elementary, fourth grade

Second place- Nathan McKinnie, McKinnie Academy, fifth grade

Third place- Sabree Jones, Elkmont Elementary, fourth grade

6-8 grade

First place- Zyan McKinnie, McKinnie Academy, seventh grade

Second place- Blair Hammock, Elkmont High, seventh grade

Third place- Laney Gough, West Limestone High, sixth grade

9-12 grade

First place- Christina Jones, eleventh grade

Second place- Lily Winnette, West Limestone High, ninth grade

Third place- Bailee Velotta, Athens High, ninth grade

The art contest theme was “Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.” The contest was divided into two groups: 2-5 grade and 6-12 grade. The winners are:

2-5 grade

First place- Tori White, Athens Intermediate School, fifth grade

Second place- Reese Wagner, Athens Intermediate School, fourth grade

Third place- Kamorie Cantey, Athens Intermediate School, fourth grade

6-12 grade

First place- Torriente White II, Athens Middle School, seventh grade

Second place- Emma Lovell, Athens Bible School, eleventh grade

Third place- Kailey Matthew, East Limestone, eighth grade

