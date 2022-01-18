Students from Athens and Limestone county were recognized Monday morning for their winning efforts in an art and essay contest for the Martin Luther King Jr. program.
The entries were on display at the Veterans Museum, with the winners of each age group being given an opportunity to read their essays and explain their artwork.
The essay contest was divided into different age groups: 2-3 grade, 4-5 grade, 6-8 grade and 9-12 grade. All winners of both contests received a plaque with first place winning $300, second place winning $200 and third place taking home $150.
The theme for the essay contest was “You are not only responsible for what you say, but also what you do not say.” The winners are:
2-3 grade
First place- Meher Makhija, Athens Renaissance, second grade
4-5 grade
First place- Easton Gough, Sugar Creek Elementary, fourth grade
Second place- Nathan McKinnie, McKinnie Academy, fifth grade
Third place- Sabree Jones, Elkmont Elementary, fourth grade
6-8 grade
First place- Zyan McKinnie, McKinnie Academy, seventh grade
Second place- Blair Hammock, Elkmont High, seventh grade
Third place- Laney Gough, West Limestone High, sixth grade
9-12 grade
First place- Christina Jones, eleventh grade
Second place- Lily Winnette, West Limestone High, ninth grade
Third place- Bailee Velotta, Athens High, ninth grade
The art contest theme was “Everybody can be great because everybody can serve.” The contest was divided into two groups: 2-5 grade and 6-12 grade. The winners are:
2-5 grade
First place- Tori White, Athens Intermediate School, fifth grade
Second place- Reese Wagner, Athens Intermediate School, fourth grade
Third place- Kamorie Cantey, Athens Intermediate School, fourth grade
6-12 grade
First place- Torriente White II, Athens Middle School, seventh grade
Second place- Emma Lovell, Athens Bible School, eleventh grade
Third place- Kailey Matthew, East Limestone, eighth grade
