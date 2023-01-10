The Limestone County NAACP invites the community to join together on the Square Monday morning for the King Unity March January 16, at 9 a.m.
The King Unity March will begin on the west side of the Limestone County Courthouse after a Wreath Laying ceremony. From the courthouse, the march will make its way to the Alabama Veterans Museum. Lime-up for the march will begin at 8:45 a.m.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day program will begin shortly after the marchers arrive at the museum.
The city of Athens, Limestone County, and Limestone NAACP announces the 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Essay & Art Contest. The program will include reading of essays and the presentation of students/ art, music, and presentation of awards.
Refreshments will be served.
