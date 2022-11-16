A new bookstore is rolling its way into Athens this weekend as Greene Books makes its public debut at the Christmas Open House this weekend on the Square. The idea came to owner Courtney Greene during the pandemic as a way to share her lifelong love of books to the community in a convenient and fun way.
“I always liked books and being surrounded by them. Going into libraries and bookstores feels kind of magical to me. I wanted to have a way to bring that to people here locally,” Greene said. “We don’t have a generalized independent bookstore in Athens, and I wanted that.”
Greene felt a mobile bookstore would be the most feasible way to fulfill her vision. “There is a lot of flexibility with it, and I can show up where the people are. It works well for events like Christmas Open House,” she said.
Courtney’s husband, Jacob Greene, did much of the behind the scenes work to help make her vision a reality while their children, Charley and Will, lent a hand with unpacking the books and placing them on the shelves.
“He got the truck ready. We used leftover flooring and paint from our house and used that. He put in the bookshelves. He’s got it where we have a battery operated by a solar panel. He makes the logistics happen,” Courtney said.
Greene Books is scheduled to be at Christmas Open House Friday-Sunday and offers a variety of books for children of all reading levels as well as books for adults.
“We have everything, and we have a very good selection of middle grade books. That’s ages 8-12 or so. What I want is for all people to be able to see themselves in the books. There will be some diverse title. We have fiction and non-fiction but more fiction. I just pick things that I am interested in and hope others are as well,” Greene said.
Greene Books will carry both new and used books. She will also feature books from several local authors including Clarissa Lovvorn’s Sharing Sisters sister and Georgina Cross’s latest mystery/thriller “The Niece.”
Greene said of the bookstore’s first public event, “I am so excited. It’s going to be great. It gives me a rush, and to see kids looking for books is very fulfilling.”
