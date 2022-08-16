The Modern Manufacturing Program is designed for high school students to provide career pathways into the rapidly growing manufacturing industry. Manufacturing is a leading industry sector in the state of Alabama, and preparing students to enter the field is essential for the state’s economy and for the careers of young Alabamians entering the workforce.
On Aug. 17, regional officials, leading manufacturing industry representatives, and school leaders, in partnership with North AlabamaWorks, will officially launch the Modern Manufacturing Program for four North Alabama high schools and career tech centers. The event will be held 9-11 a.m. at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park. Leaders will share about the Modern Manufacturing Program, purposes and benefits for the region, and the importance of developing this vital pipeline of future manufacturing professionals.
The four pilot programs are: Guntersville High School, Hartselle High School, Limestone County Career Technical Center, and Madison County Career Technical Center. These North Alabama high schools and career tech centers are partnering with industry leaders and North AlabamaWorks to bring state-of-the-art training to students, including virtual reality training.
Aligned with industry standards, the Modern Manufacturing program immerses high school students in hands-on training that prepares them for direct entry into industry or further training.
Students have the opportunity to earn multiple industry certifications in high school while also learning employability skills like teamwork and punctuality.
Modern Manufacturing students may opt to enroll in industry-led community college programs, and others will immediately enter the workforce.
Modern Manufacturing graduates are qualified to start their careers at a very young age and at higher wages than many high school and college graduates, with unlimited potential for growth, and without the burden of college debt. As the program develops, the Modern Manufacturing Program will be offered for expansion into additional North Alabama schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.