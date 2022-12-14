Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. High 59F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low near 40F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.