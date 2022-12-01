The stormy weather didn’t stop Santa from visiting Athens Tuesday night. He stopped by Lindsay Lane Baptist Church for Moments with Santa, organized by the Athens-Limestone County Family Resource Center.
Children and families enjoyed a night of fun activities and giveaways plus the opportunity to visit with St. Nick. The FRC provided a free framed photo with Santa as well as a packet and digital copies of the photos to share with family and friends.
The Optimist Club baked delicious cookies for the children to decorate and The Women’s Resource Center’s Alan Bates and Eligah Redus gave diapers to familles in need.
FRC Executive Director Tina Cook hopes that the Moments with Santa event will become an annual event for children and their families to enjoy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.