On April 3, 1974, Limestone County — the communities of Tanner and East Limestone, in particular — was struck by two massive and powerful twisters within 30 minutes on the same path. An F5, the highest ranking on the Fujita scale that marks the deadliest tornadoes, tore through the county at about 5 p.m., followed by an F4 twister at about 5:30 p.m. Sixteen people died, and hundreds of homes were demolished.
The 1974 tornadoes were part of what became known as the Super Tornado Outbreak because of the widespread damage and fatalities it caused: 148 tornadoes struck 13 states, killing 351 people.
