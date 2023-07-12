Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced that $2.6 million in state funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. One of the projects chosen will benefit the town of Mooresville in Limestone County.
Mooresville will receive a $250,000 Rebuild Alabama grant which will be used for the resurfacing portions of North Street, High Street, Lauderdale Street, and Broad Street. Tuesday’s announcement was a surprise for the town after not being selected in the first round of grants announced earlier this year.
“We actually applied for the 2023 fiscal year Rebuild Alabama grant. We partnered with Morrell Engineering and they did our preliminary study,” Mooresville Mayor Nikki Sprader said. “We did not get awarded on the first go-around and Gov. Ivey just announced this new round of projects. We got the word that we got it. It was very exciting because we didn’t know there would be a second round and would have to reapply next year.”
Sprader thanked Representative Parker Moore and Senator Arthur Orr for their help in obtaining the grant.
“Being as small as we are, our operating budget, yearly, is about $25,000 to $30,000. With that small of an operating budget, to do everything a town has to do, the roads don’t get attention. It would have been a long time without these opportunities from the state and Rebuild Alabama. We would just not be able to do anything to our roads other that maybe patch a pothole. These opportunities are huge for small towns like us,” she said.
The funding is made available through the Annual Grant Program, a program created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. The Rebuild Alabama Act, overwhelmingly passed by the Legislature and signed by Governor Ivey in 2019, requires ALDOT to establish an annual program setting aside $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.
Other counties receiving Rebuild Alabama funding include Barbour, Clarke, Cleburne, Cullman, Dale, Jefferson, Lee, Monroe, Sumter, and Winston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.