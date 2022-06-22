A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the 15000 block of Hastings Road.
At first, it seemed about 15 vehicles on the property were affected. Athens Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jeff Jones updated later that it was 24.
The East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department and Piney Chapel Volunteer Fire Department responded. Athens Fire was called to provide mutual aid at 2:06 p.m.
Battalion Chief Jones said the fire was contained at 3:35 p.m.
The News Courier will update this story as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.