According to the Athens Police Department, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 4:09 pm, Athens Police officers responded to the area of Plainview and Pruitt Street.  A 32 year old man had reported being shot in the side while riding through the area on his motorcycle.  He was taken by ambulance to the hospital; where he was treated and released.  This investigation is ongoing.

 

