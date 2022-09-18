According to the Athens Police Department, on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 4:09 pm, Athens Police officers responded to the area of Plainview and Pruitt Street. A 32 year old man had reported being shot in the side while riding through the area on his motorcycle. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital; where he was treated and released. This investigation is ongoing.
Motorcyclist reported shot
- For The News Courier
-
-
