After being paused for two years during the COVID pandemic, Mt. Pisgah Baptist Academy is restarting its Homeschool Extension Program for the 2022-2023 school year. Mt. Pisgah Baptist Academy is a full-time Christian Academy that operates grades K-4 thru 12 and uses the Accelerated Christian Education curriculum.
Mt. Pisgah describes its program as individualized, dependent and supervised. “It’s an excellent extension of the school. Its a little bit different. The homeschoolers have to do the work at home, naturally, with the parents helping but they have to come in here at least once a week to score their work like the kids do here. They have to average at least take two tests a week and they take them here under our supervision,” Principal Ronald Portell said.
The program also offers additional support to homeschool parents and students if they are struggling with a particular subject. “If they have any problems at home when they are working, they can call up here and talk to a teacher over the phone. They can come in if they call us, if we are here, and they can talk to a teacher one-on-one.,”Portell said.
Portell feels the program gives parents a good indication of their child’s progress while maintaining the security homeschool parents are seeking. “Our programs give more accountability. We can see if a kid is falling behind and we can inform the parents,” he said.
Those interested in learning more or enrolling in the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Academy’s Homeschool Extension Program can call (256) 232-8367 or stop by the school at 20255 AL Hwy 99 in Athens. More information is also available on the school’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Mt-Pisgah-Baptist-Academy-101366932572890.
