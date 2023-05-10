The annual MTM Educational Enrichment Banquet was held Monday evening at Friendship Church. Founder Jan Matthews was joined by Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks to honor “Unsung Heroes” — students who have overcome obstacles to further their education and those in the community who give back.
The Unsung Hero Scholarship Fund targets graduating seniors in Limestone County and the City of Athens. This program is for those who have had to work a little harder for success in the classroom, those whose life situation is not always conducive for success, and someone who needs that extra bit of encouragement to realize their full potential.
Motivational speakers LaBreesha Batey and Marcy J. Watkins told their own person stories at the program. Batey spoke of overcoming her own obstacles to become a project lead at NASA. Watkins, CEO and Co-Founder of Solutions 4 Successful, LLC delivered her mantra — “Be the change you want to see.”
“I have been getting comments today from some of the students who are saying, ‘Oh my God, this is exactly what I needed to go on. The ladies who spoke were so inspiring, they touched me,’” Matthews said. “I know it still works, and it is still giving these kids hope for a better tomorrow.”
The following students were awarded Unsung Hero Scholarships.
Ardmore High School- Christopher Sterling
Athens High School- Tehrien Brown, Tykaria Potter, Jackson Hughes, Macey Houston, Ariana Macklin
Lindsay Lane- Joseph McDermott, William Kilpatrick, Trey Hall
Tanner High School- Areli Torres, Dylan East, Malakye Jones, Jolie Muston, Jennifer Mendoza
West Limestone High School- Levi Lawrence, Katie Stewart, Zachary Davis, Ronald Walker.
The following were winners of the Community Unsung Hero Awards.
David and Debbie Mayberry Lane Award- Marcy Watkins
Rev. Walter Peavy Award- Deborah Grizzard
Dymon Lockett Award- Karson Collier
Devin Howell Award- Luke Stutzman
Brennan Ashmore Award- Robert Witherow
Keeper of the Community Award- Ray Cain
Councilman Jimmy Wayne Gill Award- Brenda Wiley
Councilman Frank Travis Award- Amy Golden.
