A marine related event that occurred at approximately 3 p.m. Monday, May 30, has claimed the life of Owego N.C. man. Shawn J. Hathaway, 30, drowned while swimming near the Southside Boat Ramp on Lake Neely Henry in Etowah County. Hathaway was recovered in that same area at approximately 4:05 p.m.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division along with Fire Departments from Southside, Gadsden, Rainbow City, Hokes Bluff, Coats Bend, officers with the Etowah Sheriff’s Office, the Southside Police Department and Rainbow City Police Department assisted in the search and recovery effort. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.