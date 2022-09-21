Ethan Woodruff, Executive Director of the North Alabama Zoological Society (NALZ), spoke Monday morning at the Limestone County Commission to give an update on the plans for building a zoo in Limestone County. The plans have been in the works for almost three years.
“There have been some rumors that it is cancelled. It’s not. We are still working on it. We are committed to bringing the zoo to the Limestone County area. Specifically, we are looking towards the Tanner area on I-65,” Woodruff said.
Woodruff was unable to give a timeframe as to when the community can expect NALZ to break ground on the proposed zoo but did indicate that fundraising efforts are still going strong.
“I want to thank everyone for all the support we have gotten. We are committed and excited to be here,” Woodruff said.
NALZ’s zoo plan is a five-phase plan including: entrance and entertainment district, Cosmic Jungle, Alabama Natives area, Education and Conversation Center, Australian Walkabout, African Savanna and Forest Adventure Trek, Yellowstone National Park Adventure Trek, African Walking Adventure, Asian Temple Complex, Tropical India Adventure, and aquarium. The zoo is being designed by designers of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and several of Universal Studios’ attractions.
