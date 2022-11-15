Nate Bennett and Beasley Hargrove recently participated in the Walter J. Trumbauer District Theatre Competition. Both earned Superior ratings (the highest possible ranking) in their solo and duet.
“It was a great experience. It was exciting to finally perform after training so long and to learn from the judges’ feedback,” said Hargrove. Bennett reflected Hargrove’s sentiments saying, “It was fun to be able to perform without the pressures which occur with auditions. It was a great learning experience, and hearing back from the judges was valuable.”
Bennett and Hargrove performed “I don’t do sadness” from Spring Awakening as their duet for the competition. Separately, Hargrove performed “I think that he likes me” from Out of Our Heads and Bennett performed “Try me” from She Loves Me.
“I am honored to be one of the first students to represent Athens High School Theater at the state level,” Hargrove said of the accomplishment. Bennett added, “I am honored and excited to compete with all the talented students in the state of Alabama.”
Ty Parker reflected on the accomplishment saying, “as fine arts director for Athens City Schools, I am very proud of Nate and Beasley’s accomplishments at the district level and wish them the best of luck at the state competition!”
Later this year, the pair will make their way to Troy University where they will take part in the state competition.
