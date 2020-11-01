Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks with Ahmet Citim, rescued from the debris of his collapsed house, in Izmir, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. In the latest of series of remarkable rescues after the Friday afternoon earthquake, rescue workers extricated the 70-year-old man from the collapsed building earlier on Sunday, some 34 hours after the strong earthquake in the Aegean Sea struck Turkey and Greece, killing dozens of people and injuring scores of others.