A woman seeking asylum in the U.S and waiting in Mexico, is tested at a clinic in Matamoros, Mexico, Nov. 17, 2020. A humanitarian organization led by U.S. military veterans has treated thousands of migrants over the past year at two clinics in a Mexican town across the border from Texas. But Global Response Management is attempting to go beyond mere crisis response and build a system to make it easier to track the health of migrants along their journey from Central America.