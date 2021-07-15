FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States' Michael Phelps celebrates winning his gold medal in the men's 200-meter butterfly with his mother Debbie, fiance Nicole Johnson and baby Boomer during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Private, touching moment between loved ones won't be happening at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics. No spectators — local or foreign — will be allowed at the majority of venues, where athletes will hang medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus. No handshakes or hugs on the podium, either.