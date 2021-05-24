FILE - In this May 12, 2021 photo Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses while speaking at a news conference at the State Department in Washington. Blinken is heading to the Middle East to press the Israelis, Palestinians and regional players to build on last week's Gaza cease-fire by laying the groundwork for a resumption in long-stalled peace talks. President Joe Biden says Blinken departs Monday for a short visit to Israel, the West Bank, Jordan and Egypt.