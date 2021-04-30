FILE - In this May 20, 2020, file photo, Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., speaks as the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meets on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Carper is urging U.S. anti-pollution standards that would follow a deal brokered by California with five automakers and then set targets to end sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. In a letter sent late Thursday, April 29, 2021, to the Environmental Protection Agency, Carper says the administration must move forcefully in the auto sector to achieve Biden’s plan of slashing America’s greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.