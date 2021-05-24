FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 file photo, the Earth's shadow falls across the full moon seen above Brighton, southeast England. The first total lunar eclipse in more than two years coincides with a supermoon this week for a cosmic show. This super “blood” moon will be visible Wednesday, May 26, 2021 across the Pacific _ offering the best viewing _ as well as the western half of North America, bottom of South America and eastern Asia. (