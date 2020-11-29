Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Windy with rain and a few thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain still possible. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain and a few thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain still possible. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.