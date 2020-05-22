FILE - In this April 3, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin, front, and husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, depart federal court in Boston after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Loughlin and her husband Giannulli said in court documents Monday, April 15, 2019, that they are pleading not guilty to charges that they took part in a sweeping college admissions bribery scam. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)