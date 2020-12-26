An undated photo made available by the Pompeii Archeological park press office shows the thermopolium in the Pompeii archeological park, near Naples, Italy. A fast-food eatery discovered at Pompeii is now completely excavated, helping to reveal some favorite dishes of citizens of the ancient Roman city who liked to eat out. Pompeii Archaeological Park’s longtime chief, Massimo Osanna said Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in a statement that while some 80 such fast-foods have been found at Pompeii, it is the first time such an eatery — known as a thermopolium since it serve hot foods — had been entirely excavated.