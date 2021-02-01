Joana Dagher, 33, who lost her memory for two full months from the trauma she suffered in the massive August explosion at the Beirut port, including a cerebral contusion and brain lesions, takes pictures of the explosion scene from her damaged apartment rooftop, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The mental health impact of the Beirut explosion that killed more than 200 and wounded more than 6,000 continues to lay its heavy weight on those who managed to survive the day.